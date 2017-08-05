Jeremy Meeks Straddled By Billionaire GF Chloe Green – Will He Meet Rihanna At Crop Over?

The climax to Crop Over isn’t until Aug. 7, but Chloe Green got the party started early! Before her boyfriend made his appearance at the festival in Barbados, the billionaire heiress stole a sexy kiss from the ‘Hot Felon.’

Though Rihanna, 29, has become known for her sizzling costumes while walking the Kadooment Day parade (as part of the Crop Over festival in Barbados) she might have some competition when it comes to sex appeal this year. Chloe Green, 26, one of the four children set to inherit the $5.3 billion dollar Top Stop fortune, has been cranking up the temperature with her new boyfriend, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, 33. A day after the two turned a boat trip into a sexy make-out session, they were at it again. While swimming in the Caribbean waters, Chloe wrapped herself around Jeremy before locking lips. Even when they got out of the water to dry off, she couldn’t keep her hands off of him, leaning in for another warm embrace. CLICK HERE TO SEE CHLOE STRADDLE JEREMY.

If Jeremy was the one footing the bill for this tropical getaway, good for him. Perhaps his modeling career has taken off? Or, perhaps the daughter of Sir Philip Green, the 65-year-old businessman estimated to be worth billions by Forbes, is the one picking up the check? Either way, Jeremy is going to have some fun. He’s one of the many names expected to make an appearance during the finale of the Crop Over festival. He and Jourdan Dunn, 27, have been confirmed as guests of the “boutique” brand Meta Worldwide, according to Loop. Other celebrities expected at the festival include Lewis Hamilton, 32, and Chanel Iman, 26.

The wild colors, extravagant sounds and massive sex appeal of Kadooment Day are the distractions Jeremy needs. Before he took this Caribbean holiday, he was dealing with a lot of online grief. Jeremy was getting trolled – hard – by people blasting him for cheating on his wife, Michelle Meeks, as some thought was rubbing his infidelity in his estranged wife’s face. Remember, Michelle and Jeremy agreed to get divorced after she saw the pictures of him making out with Chloe in Turkey. No wonder so many people were pissed.

Jeremy ultimately disabled the comments on his Instagram account. It’s safe to say that Michelle didn’t shed a tear for him. “If people send him “nasty messages and call him out for the horrible things he’s done…she’s happy about that,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She hopes it hurts.” Though, she might want to stay offline for the next few days. The last thing she’d want to see is her soon-to-be ex-husband partying with Rihanna.

Do you think RiRi and Jeremy will meet during Crop Over, HollywoodLifers?