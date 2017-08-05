Britney Spears Shows Off Washboard Abs & Channels Her Inner ‘Boss’ Babe — Sexy Pic

Don’t forget who’s in charge around here! Britney Spears gave a stern – and sexy – reminder on Aug. 4, showing off her incredible figure while telling all her fans that she’s the ‘boss.’

Forget Tony Danza, 66, Bruce Springsteen, 67, or anyone else who claims to be “the Boss.” It’s Britney Spears, as the 35-year-old proved on Aug. 4. “I’m a girl boss, baby,” she tweeted and posted on IG, sharing a pic that had her official title – “BOSS” – across her chest. Though, it wasn’t so much what she was wearing but what she wasn’t, because Britney showed off some skin! This Friday photo was almost a #ThrowBackThursday, as Britney looked as if her figure was still in her twenties. With killer abs and amazing legs, the “Make Me” singer looked flawless.

It seemed as if the fashion show wasn’t over, as she posed in what she called her “favorite dress.” Again, Brit looked fabulous. Though, who was on the other end of the camera? Was one of her assistants (she is the “boss,” after all) taking the shots, or was Britney putting on a private fashion show for her beau, Sam Asghari? She and the 23-year-old have sparked off quite the steamy relationship, and if there were anyone who’d agree that she looks “boss,” it would be Sam.

Sam might be calling Britney by a different title someday. Instead of calling her “boss,” he might refer to her as another b-word: bride. Though some reports claimed that Britney and Sam tied the knot in secret, a rep for her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they hadn’t taken that plunge – yet. Britney is still hopeful that she’ll walk down the aisle soon, especially since one of her exes just went off the market.

Charlie Ebersol, 34, married his girlfriend Melody McCloskey on July 30, two years after he and Brit broke up. While Britney has “zero regrets” in calling things off with Charlie, a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was bummed that she didn’t beat him in saying “I do.” Brit and Sam “have talked about getting married,” and it’s something they both want. “She’s really hoping that they’ll be next.”

Well, before they even think about running to the chapel, they’ll have to get by her father first. Jamie Spears, 65, is not totally convinced that Sam’s intentions for his daughter are pure, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that “as her conservator and more importantly, as her father, he feels like it’s his duty to protect her.” Perhaps Britney needs to remind her father that she’s the “boss” and she can marry whomever she wants?

What do you think about Britney’s bod, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’s the “boss?”