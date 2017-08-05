Gorgeous Model, 20, Kidnapped To Be Auctioned As Sex Slave After Being Lured To Photo Shoot

This is one of the most disturbing things we’ve ever heard. A young British model was drugged and kidnapped in Milan to be sold into sexual slavery in an online auction after arriving in the city under the false pretense of a job offer!

A 20-year-old British model arrived in Milan on July 10 to take part in a photo shoot that was arranged by her agent but would turn out to be the most horrifying experience of her life. The unnamed woman was kidnapped and held captive for six terrifying days, according to Italian police. Polish native and UK resident Lukasz Herba, 30, was arrested in connection with the case on the charges of kidnapping. In the gallery above you can see haunting images of the evidence Lukasz used to kidnap and hold captive the young model who he was attempting to sell as a sex slave.

When the unnamed model arrived at an apartment where the fake photo shoot was supposed to take place, she was attacked by two men, according to the police. The men abducted the young woman by drugging, handcuffing and loading her into a bag that was placed into the boot of a car that was driven to an isolated house. The model spent six days in a bedroom with her hands handcuffed to a wooden chest of drawers, until she was finally released and taken to the British consulate in Milan by the kidnapper, who was captured by police as he was accompanying her, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Authorities investigating the case say they have found the kidnappers were organizing online auctions in which to sell abducted women, though it is unclear whether the kidnapper had actually abducted all of these women, or fabricated their existence for the auction. The kidnapper reached out to the model’s agent via an encrypted account to request they pay £230,000 ($300,000) to keep the girl from being sold off in an auction.

The kidnapper claims to be associated with the Black Death Group, a disturbing organization that operates on the dark web and is involved in human trafficking, police said. According to the victim, the kidnapper let her go because the group did not know she was the mother to a small child and they did not want to use a mother, prosecutors said. There are currently investigations going on in three countries — Italy, UK and Poland — in connection with this case.

