Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: How They’re Working Together To Give Kids ‘Structure & Stability’

Co-parenting at its finest! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are working together to give their six adorable children ‘structure and stability.’

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, will always put the kids first. Keeping the family together in the middle of a divorce can’t be smooth sailing at all times, but these two power parents are making the necessary sacrifices. “They’re both cutting back on acting commitments,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. They will still act in the occasional project if it catches their interest, but they’re more interested in being behind the camera these days. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the children even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

Don’t worry guys, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars will always be the epitome of Hollywood. They’re not going anywhere far. “The kids are growing up so fast, and given the traumatic events of the past year, Brad and Angie want to provide them with as much stability and structure as possible,” the source continues. “Brad misses his old home life so much, it breaks his heart not being able to see the kids every day. But, he’s making the most of the time he does get with them, and he’s working on slowly building bridges with Angie.”

In the meantime though, while old wounds are still healing, the Fight Club hunk is reliving one of his favorite hobbies — art! “He’s gotten into sculpture because he finds it incredibly therapeutic, and he’s getting pretty good at it,” our source adds. As for Angie, she’s been laying low in LA, shopping with daughter Vivienne and checking out some local organic stories to keep up that healthy lifestyle. Eat good, feel good.

