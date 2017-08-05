Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: 10 Photos That Prove They’re Having The Best Summer Ever

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so happy together and have been showing off their love this summer. These adorable photos prove they’re having the best summer EVER!

Could Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 41, be any cuter? The couple have been dating for nearly 2 years and show no signs of slowing down. They’ve been taking over summer 2017 with their adorable photos together and with her kids. Every time we see a new summer photo of Blake and Gwen, our hearts melt. Seriously, when are these two going to get married? It’s about freakin’ time!

The couple loves to vacation in Oklahoma, where Blake is from. Gwen brings along the kids and they have a great time together. In July 2017, the couple and her kids had a getaway in the midwestern state. Gwen posted super cute photos on her Snapchat of her kids with Blake. Apollo, Zuma, and little Kingston were seen dressing just like Blake. They’re going country and we can’t deal with the cuteness!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Blake “loves” spending time with Gwen’s kids. He knows how important Gwen’s kids are to her. “Blake loves Gwen so much that it’s very obvious that he loves her kids just as much,” a source close to Blake revealed.

To celebrate Blake’s 41st birthday, Gwen made sure she was by his side. The couple went out for a fun boat ride, and they were also seen hanging out with her kids. There’s even one adorable photo of Blake goofing off with Kingston! So cute! Gwen has also posted PDA photos with her man. The way Blake and Gwen look at each other, that’s how you know it’s true love. They’re meant to be! There are still weeks left of summer. We can’t to see what Blake and Gwen have planned!

