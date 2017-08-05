Beyoncé Rocks Skin-Tight Jeans & Shows Off Sexy Snap-Back Body At Skating Rink

Work it! Beyoncé looked hotter than ever while roller skating on Aug. 4, opting for a sexy and low-key ensemble during her trip to World On Wheels in Los Angeles. While making her rounds, fans couldn’t stop staring at her incredible snap-back bod!

Beyoncé, 35, always slays the game with her fierce fashion prowess! The songstress was spotted having a blast with some friends on Aug. 4, while hitting up LA’s World On Wheels skating rink in style. Clad in distressed skin-tight jeans and an off-the-shoulder top, Bey looked flawless as she made her rounds and jammed out to the catchy songs. She seemingly tried to go incognito by rocking a hat at the dimly-lit venue, but fans still took notice! We couldn’t help but get flashbacks of her music video for “Blow.” It’s only been a month since Beyonce gave birth to her precious twins, but she’s wasted no time getting the hottest post-baby bod ever! See pics of the Carter family.

Beyoncé continues to bring the heat with her style cues, last dropping jaws in her sexy ensemble on Aug. 2. The “All Night” singer enjoyed a romantic dinner with her husband JAY-Z, 47, and the two sipped on some red wine. She was truly a vision while flaunting major cleavage in her plunging blue and white top! Bey and her beau looked head over heels in love while dining at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, documenting their sweet date on Instagram. After welcoming their precious twins Sir and Rumi to the world, the Carters have so much to celebrate as they prepare for this exciting new chapter in life.

Prior to their sushi date, the lovebirds were spotted at celeb hotspot Nobu on July 13. “She’s already back in shape,” an insider revealed. Bey has reportedly already dropped a whopping 30 pounds since giving birth! Our source added, “You could hardly tell she just had twins, it’s like she’s superhuman. JAY-Z and her both looked happy and very relaxed. Most parents looked exhausted for the first year but these two seem like they’ve already bounced back.”

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Beyoncé’s post-baby bod? Tell us!