Bernice Burgos Flashes Major Cleavage While Partying With Meek Mill — Making TIP Jealous?

Check this out. T.I.’s alleged side chick Bernice Burgos was feeling the ‘love’ while partying at the ‘Made In Philly Gala.’ She wasn’t alone, as she rocked a smoking hot white jumpsuit while rocking out with Meek Mill!

Philadelphia is known as “the city of brotherly love,” and Bernice Burgos, 37, was definitely feeling it while she hosted the Made In Philly Gala at the Crystal Tea Room on Aug. 4. If having Bernice there wasn’t enough to get fans to go, the event added Meek Mill at the last minute. The 30-year-old rapper could be heard performing his song “1942” in Bernice’s Instagram story. Meek even uploaded videos at the event, as he was looking sweet in a slick white suit. Huh. Both he and Bernice matched. The alleged mistress of T.I. , 36, was looking delicious, showing off some massive cleavage in a skin-tight jumpsuit.

“Philly is f*ckin lit,” Bernice said on her IG story as she partied along to Meek’s music. Nice. He’d appreciate that compliment, especially coming from her. Meek proved he was a fan of Bernice – and her backside – when he practically drooled over a picture of her in a sexy white thong bikini on June 7. “I wish I could send this to my homies in the bing,” Meek said while captioning this not-so-subtle attempt at flirting. It seems if there was a badonk that could make him forget Nicki Minaj, 34, it would be Bernice’s.

Speaking of Nicki, Meek is planning on getting a little payback on her and Drake, 30, after the two of them were seen partying in Miami together. Meek plans on rekindling his feud with his ex and Drizzy by writing another diss track, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Meek’s last attempt to burn Drake didn’t go so well, so this time, he’s calling in the big guns. Meek as reached out to Rihanna, 29, to collaborate on this track, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. Meek and Ri versus Drake and Nicky?

Hmm. If Meek feels like going after Drake, he might lose any shot at love with Bernice. Drizzy and Bernice used to date – shocking, right? – but she says that she’s still on good terms with him. “He’s the sweetest person ever,” she said while talking with The Breakfast Club on July 26, before explaining why they aren’t together anymore. It turns out that they were better off as fiends than lovers. “We’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m having a party. Are you coming out?’” she said. Huh. If Meek wants to party with Bernice in the future, perhaps he should forget about going after Drake?

