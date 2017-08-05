Bella Thorne Celebrates Christmas In August With Super Sexy Lingerie Flashback Pic

Sleigh girl, sleigh! In honor of #FlashbackFriday, Bella Thorne celebrated Christmas a few months early with a sizzling lingerie pic. While it may only be August, it’s never too soon to be merry.

O Holy Crap! Thank you Bella Thorne, 19, for reminding us of how great the holidays are. Paying no mind to her calendar, the Famous In Love actress celebrated Christmastime in August by rocking her favorite seasonal costume. If we had to take a guess, she would probably end up on the naughty list — but for all the right reasons! Bella basically broke the internet on Aug. 4 with her steamy lingerie post, complete with a Santa hat, a skintight minidress, and striped thigh-high stockings with red stilettos. “Am I allowed to dress up year round?,” she captioned the Instagram pic. Yes Bella, you are.

If this photo looks familiar to you, it’s probably because the foxy redhead posted it last year on Dec. 11. There were so many Santa costumes circling the internet at that time, but Bella’s might have been the hottest one. The former Disney star was dating Teen Wolf hunk Tyler Posey then and totally gave him an eye-full of the Christmas spirit. She’s always loved the holiday, and her costumes have only gotten racier over the years. Back in 2015 Bella wore a similar costume but it wasn’t nearly as revealing or scandalous. She also rocked slippers instead of high heels.

From her Christina outfits to her daily photoshoots, Bella is always looking red hot. And we mean that literally. The Hollywood starlet, for once, left EVERYTHING to the imagination in one of the most covered up photos we’ve ever seen. Even with a red knee-length dress and matching jean jacket, Bella oozed sex appeal in a secretary-inspired look. This time she’s rumored to be dating musician Blackbear, who can’t stop “liking” and praising on her pictures! Oh la la!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the holidays as much as Bella? Let us know!