‘The Originals’ Final Season: Is [SPOILER] Getting Killed Off By Writers?

Oh, no. An Instagram post may have accidentally revealed the fate of one of ‘The Originals’ most beloved characters, and lets just say it is NOT a happy ending. Spoilers ahead!

If you don’t want to be spoiled for The Originals final season, you should probably stop reading this now. Alright, that’s it — you’ve been warned! A shocking potential plot line for The Originals‘ Hayley, portrayed by Phoebe J. Tonkin, was revealed when a new producer on the show posted an Instagram from inside the writers room, reports Just Jared Jr. The image has been deleted since it was published, but when it was online fans zoomed in on the white board to read the notes. Unfortunately, one thing in particular caught everyone’s eye: “learns Hayley died”. Even worse? It’s at the very top of the list that appears to be titled “what we owe the audience”.

Fans were immediately outraged, and understandably so. It has already been confirmed that the fifth season of The Originals will be the final season, and Hayley has been a core part of the series since it began. While it remains unconfirmed whether or not Hayley will actually be killed in the final season, the fact that it was on the board in this photo allegedly taken inside the show’s writers room is definitely NOT a good sign. Former The Vampire Diaries actress turned producer on The Originals‘ Marguerite MacIntyre can also be seen in the picture, which is only more evidence that the picture could be legit. Since it’s been deleted, we can’t provide the original source — but fans have taken screen grabs and posted on Twitter.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Hayley possibly being killed off in the final season? Comment below, let me know!