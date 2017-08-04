WE Day Live Stream: Watch Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato & More

It’s that time of year again! Hollywood’s biggest stars will come together to inspire young people to get involved with their community on the WE Day special. Watch the live stream, here!

WE Day is going to be taking over your TVs on Aug. 4! The holiday, which started in Canada, is all about celebrating young people who are involved in their community. In 2017, Selena Gomez, 24, will be the host! If that’s not enough reason to watch, Demi Lovato, Tyrese, Orpah Winfrey, and Alicia Keys will also be making appearances, plus tons more! The show starts at 8/7c on CBS, don’t miss it. CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT LIVE ON CBS!

The impressive youngsters being featured at the 2017 event will blow your mind! A formerly homeless 14-year-old named Donovan makes homemade soap to give to homeless shelters. Ten-year-old hip hop dancer Kea works hard to inspire other kids to follow their dreams like her. Mary Pat, a 19-year-olr, shared her story of past violence to push others to change the world. We can’t wait to hear all of these stories, and more! Click here to see pics from WE Day.

Still need more reasons to watch the inspiring, star-studded event? These stars will also be in attendance: Josh Gad, James Franco, Seth Rogen, DJ Khaled, “New Girl’s” Hannah Simone and the Muppets. It’s going to be so much fun! Make sure you tune in on Aug. 4 at 8/7c so you don’t miss any of the action!

