Usher Hit With Lawsuit By 2 Woman & A Man Over Allegedly Exposing Them To Herpes

Whoa! Usher has been accused by three more people — two women and a man — of allegedly exposing them to herpes through sexual contact. We’ve got details on the explosive new lawsuit against the singer, here.

Usher may have some new legal trouble on his hands, as two women and a man have come forward to accuse the 38-year-old of allegedly exposing them to herpes. This, of course, comes after a report emerged, claiming he reportedly paid out $1.1 million to a woman whom he allegedly infected with the STD in 2012. In a press release sent to HollywoodLife.com, attorney Lisa Bloom, 55, said she’s representing these three new individuals, two of which will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe. She’s going to be holding a news conference in NYC on Aug. 7 to detail the case and one of the accusers will be present to share their story. The three claim to have had sexual contact with the “Yeah” singer after 2012 and say that he failed to warn them that he allegedly has the STD.

As we reported on July 23, Lisa reached out to us and told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she had been contacted by women who were scared that they may have contracted herpes after allegedly having sex with the singer. “Several women have reached out to me in the last week, claiming that Usher had unprotected sex with them since his 2009 herpes diagnosis They say that he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health,” she said at the time. Head here to check out photos of Usher.

Previous court docs claim Usher allegedly contracted the sexually transmitted disease around 2009-2010 and settled a case by a stylist in 2012, where she claimed to have contracted herpes. She noticed a “green discharge” was coming from his penis, but the singer, real name Usher Raymond IV, allegedly said he’d been tested and was clean. “Believing Raymond’s statements that [the discharge] had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” the documents, which were obtained by Radar Online, state. It’s illegal in many states for someone to not warn a partner if they have an STD before having sexual contact.

