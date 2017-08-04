T.I. & Tiny: Is She Upset Over His Wild Night At NYC Strip Club?

Is Tiny pissed over T.I.’s recent visit to the strip club? Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details on her reaction to the clips that surfaced featuring her husband throwing stacks of dollar bills at strippers!

On Aug. 3, T.I., 36, paid a visit to a New York City strip club where he was documented getting friendly with swarms of scantily-clad dancers! In more than one clip, the rapper was filmed (literally) throwing handfuls of money at the strippers! Of course, the most pressing question is how does the mother of his children, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, feel about her fella canoodling with strippers in NYC while she’s back in Georgia with the kids?! Thankfully, our insider has the details on her reaction!

“The thing you have to understand with Tiny and T.I. is that they don’t have what you’d call a conventional relationship; they never have,” a friend of Tameka’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Strip clubs and wild parties are part of the life for T.I. and Tiny has always accepted it. She came to terms with him throwing money a strippers a long time ago. Sometimes she’s even there with him when it happens and she’s cool with hit. She has to be. She would rather he didn’t go, but it’s not something they fight over.” Check out pics of T.I. and Tiny right here!

Our source went on to explain that, for Tiny, as long as a wild night of partying doesn’t lead to another heartbreaking situation, like T.I.’s relationship with Bernice Burgos, 37 , then she can handle the rapper’s penchant for tossing money at strippers. “Sure, its stresses her out that she’s home in Atlanta with the kids and he’s in New York throwing piles of cash at other women but she’s not going to make it an issue. As long as the girls stay in the club and there isn’t another Bernice situation, she can handle it.” Let’s hope so!

HollywoodLifers, are you liking Tiny’s response to T.I.’s night at the strip club? Let us know!