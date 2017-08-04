T.I. Gets Funky & Flirty With Strippers in NYC With Tiny Nowhere in Sight— Watch Wild Videos

T.I. looked like he was having the time of his life at a strip club in NYC on August 3, making it rain STACKS of cash on the dancers. So, was Tiny not invited? You have to watch these crazy videos from the club!

Just days after T.I. and Tiny decided to call off their divorce, TIP hit top New York City strip club Aces on August 3 to spend some quality time with sexy strippers. T.I. was having a blast as the strippers danced around him and his friends from the moment they walked in the door. Rather than showering them with dollar bills, he opted for something a little unconventional. He threw stacks of money at them. Like, actual stacks still banded together. Ouch! CLICK HERE to see the wild videos from the strip club!

Before his money spree, T.I. made sure to greet every stripper personally. That’s not a euphemism; TIP walked up to every girl and gave them hugs and praise like a true gentleman. But he got a little carried away when the dancing started. In one video, he strolls up to a beautiful woman who’s twerking, winds his arm back, and hurls a stack of money at her butt like it’s a target. Oof, that looks like it hurt. Like a true professional, she barely pauses a beat and continues with her routine.

He then walks across the floor and stands behind another woman dancing on a platform. He throws another stack at her butt, and the impact makes the band burst apart. God, we hope that didn’t leave a bruise! Tiny didn’t come to the strip club with her on-again husband, which isn’t surprising. But did she approve of the outing? After all, they just called off their divorce after months of relationship problems and cheating accusations. Whatever; it just looks like he’s having fun.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny was jealous that T.I. was partying with strippers? Let us know!