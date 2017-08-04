‘The Dark Tower’ Reviews: Will Fans Of The Beloved Book Series Be Satisfied?

‘The Dark Tower,’ based on Stephen King’s best-selling book series, is now in theaters. Will the movie adaptation do King’s work justice? Here’s what the critics are saying!

The Dark Tower is aiming to be Hollywood’s next big blockbuster. The film follows an 11-year-old boy who discovers another dimension called Mid-World. When he’s whisked away to Mid-World, he comes face-to-face with a Gunslinger named Roland Deschain. Roland is desperate to reach the Dark Tower in End-World and save everyone and everything from being destroyed. Roland is also involved in a battle with the Man in Black, who is determined to take down the Dark Tower.

Idris Elba, 44, stars as Roland/the Gunslinger. Matthew McConaughey, 47, is playing the Man in Black. The movie is based on Stephen King’s best-selling book series. Is the movie faithful to King’s work? Is a stellar adaptation? Check out what the critics are saying below!

Variety

It’s a competent and watchable paranoid metaphysical video game that doesn’t overstay its welcome, includes some luridly entertaining visual effects, and — it has to be said — summons an emotional impact of close to zero. Which in a film like this one isn’t necessarily a disadvantage… “The Dark Tower” works as a film because it’s not trying to be a multiverse — and because, in its forgettable derivative ballistic way, it packs in just enough of the King vision to remind you that everything old can be new again, especially if it wasn’t all that novel the first time.

IndieWire

Fans of King’s books will likely be disappointed by the way this long-awaited film adaptation speeds through essential plot points and frantically introduces characters with little in the way of rhythm or care, all in service of a rushed finale that will leave plenty scratching their heads. A tight story is one thing, but a 95-minute feature that is unable to give even the slightest inkling that it’s based on a grand-scale epic masterpiece is something else entirely. The whole universe is at stake here, but The Dark Tower wastes precious time before it delivers any big moments, which then only arrive care of listless and muddled action sequences.

Rolling Stone

So much is so wrong about The Dark Tower, the stunted film version of Stephen King’s marvelously dense and dazzling series of eight novels, that it’s hard to know where to kick off a critical reckoning. The crux of the problem is that the bestselling author’s magnum opus deserves an open-ended miniseries treatment, akin to what HBO has done withGame of Thrones or Peter Jackson’s treatment of the magnificent cinematic trilogy Lord of the Rings.

The New York Times

Based — loosely seems altogether too generous a word — on the Stephen King series, the movie is an unappealing hash of moviemaking clichés that, after much scurrying and blathering, devolves into a generic shoot’em-up. About the only thing holding it together is Idris Elba, whose irrepressible magnetism and man-of-stone solidity anchors this mess but can’t redeem it.

