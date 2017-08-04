Sophie Beem Teases New Music & Admits Presenting Her Work To Beyonce Is ‘Nerve-Wracking’

Beyonce’s protege Sophie Beem is working hard on new songs, and she can’t wait to share them with the world. Of course, Queen Bey has to approve first…

Sophie Beem stopped by HollywoodLife.com for a photo shoot and interview ahead of her performance at the 13th Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hamptons Benefit on Saturday, Aug. 5. Sophie will be performing along with Rufus Wainwright, and you can get tickets here. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity, and you can click through our gallery to see pics from her visit!

So, can we expect new music soon?

I’ve been writing in LA and working with some new producers and writers. It’s still up in the air, but it’s coming close to an end because I’m loving the music and content I’m creating. I’m so excited to release new music! I’m really happy with it and can’t wait to share it with everyone.

What inspires your songwriting right now?

Living my life every day. I just came back from Europe with my boyfriend. Family things and experiences, New York City — I’m back living in New York and I love it.

Is Beyonce still involved with your musical process?

Yes! Right now, I’m in writing mode, then I present stuff to her later on. I’m honing in on what I love the most. She always goes back to what I love. The first couple of times, going in and presenting my music was nerve-wracking. But her feedback is positive and I’m so grateful.

Do you want to do another tour?

Yeah, I want to do everything! I would love to do another tour. Touring is so fun and it’s amazing to meet all of the fans and put on a performance. I love preparing for a show and learning new choreography and moves.

Who would you love to go out with?

It would be awesome to tour with Sia. I love her. Definitely Rihanna. That would be incredible. Or Migos.

How about your dream collaboration?

Sean Paul.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Girls Will Be Girls.” I love that song and it’s very “me!”

Finally, tell us about the 13th Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hamptons Benefit.

The cause is really incredible and super close to my heart. People close to me have suffered from cancer, so anything I can do to support research and help is what I want to do. I’ll be performing four songs and two of them are new — no one has heard them before. I’m so happy to be a part of it!

