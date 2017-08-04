Everything You Need To Know About Doing A Self-Breast Exam Without Freaking Out

It’s something all women need to do, but rarely think about: self-breast exams. A top OB-GYN EXCLUSIVELY gave us the tricks and tips for effective ‘SBEs’. Stay healthy and learn something new!

Don’t be intimidated; giving yourself a breast exam is easy, says Dr. Linda Burke-Galloway, a top OB-GYN. Here’s what to do: In a standing position, “use the the pads of your fingertips to move around each breast in a circular pattern from the outside to the center, and then check both arm pits for lumps or a nipple discharge. Look for thickening in the skin on the breasts and around the nipple,” Dr. Burke-Galloway told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reason we should use our fingertips is because they have increased sensitivity, meaning they’ll be able to find irregularities better. Don’t do your breast exam around the time of your period “because the breasts are ‘lumpy’ during that time based on increased hormone,” Dr. Burke-Galloway says.

You can also do a self-breast exam while lying down, she says. “Place a pillow under your right shoulder and place your right arm behind your head. Take the left hand, and in a circular motion, take the pads of your fingertips and examine the breast in a circular motion. Repeat the same process with the left breast, looking for lumps. Also, gently squeeze the nipple looking for any discharge. Expressing blood from the nipple requires an immediate phone call to your clinician or go to the Emergency Department for further evaluation.”

Okay, so you’ve got the process down pat! But how often should we be giving ourselves an exam? Dr. Burke-Galloway advises doing a self-examination every month, preferably on the same day. While a lot of women think you don’t need to start worrying about your breasts until you’re older, there are some situations in which you need to start as a teenager.

“According to the medical literature, routine self-breast examination is controversial because of an increased risk of unnecessary breast biopsies. However, if there is a family history of breast cancer, especially among sisters, mother or grandmothers, then I would recommend performing a breast exam at age 18,” Dr. Galloway advised. “Although [it happens] in extremely rare cases, there are patients who have been diagnosed with breast as early as age 19. ABC News reported a case as early as age 13.”

If you feel something abnormal or have an inkling that something’s not right, “you should contact your healthcare provider immediately for further evaluation. [That] would involved another breast exam performed by a healthcare provider followed by either mammography, ultrasound or both.”

HollywoodLifers, did you learn something new about breast exams? Let us know!