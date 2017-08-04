Everything You Need To Know About Doing A Self-Breast Exam Without Freaking Out
It’s something all women need to do, but rarely think about: self-breast exams. A top OB-GYN EXCLUSIVELY gave us the tricks and tips for effective ‘SBEs’. Stay healthy and learn something new!
Don’t be intimidated; giving yourself a breast exam is easy, says Dr. Linda Burke-Galloway, a top OB-GYN. Here’s what to do: In a standing position, “use the the pads of your fingertips to move around each breast in a circular pattern from the outside to the center, and then check both arm pits for lumps or a nipple discharge. Look for thickening in the skin on the breasts and around the nipple,” Dr. Burke-Galloway told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reason we should use our fingertips is because they have increased sensitivity, meaning they’ll be able to find irregularities better. Don’t do your breast exam around the time of your period “because the breasts are ‘lumpy’ during that time based on increased hormone,” Dr. Burke-Galloway says.
