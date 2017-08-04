Someone forgot to tell Selena Gomez the first rule of show biz: never get on Miss Piggy’s bad side. The two divas teamed up for a funny ‘WE Day’ promo that nearly turned violent when Selena made an awkward ‘hog’ joke!

When it comes to divas, there’s no one bigger than Miss Piggy. Selena Gomez, 25, found this out the hard way while filming a commercial for the Aug. 4 broadcast of the WE Day special. Things started off fine, with Piggy debuting a new nickname for Selena (“SelMez”) before it all got awkward. While Selena wanted to promote the special and its special guests – including Demi Lovato, 24, Alicia Keys, 36, and DJ Khaled, 41 — Miss Piggy was astounded that WE Day asked Selena to host instead of her. “I don’t know. Maybe they thought you would ‘hot’ the camera?” Selena joked. Needless to say, the Muppet icon wasn’t laughing.

Hilarious! The one-hour special will feature highlights taken from the WE Day event that took place at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 27, according to CNN. Selena was psyched to be part of the festivities. ”My first WE Day experience was three years ago, and to say I was impressed is an understatement,” she said in a statement. “The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

WE Day is a “celebration of young people committed to making a difference,” as the extravaganza is part of the free, yearlong educational program WE Schools. “Everyone is invited to join the WE community, whether you’re a parent or grandparent looking for support in raising caring and compassionate children, an educator or community member working to shape the country’s future leaders, or a young person wanting to take action in your own backyard,” Craig Kielburger, one of WE’s co-founders, said in a statement, per PR Newswire. “Being empowered to change the world is what WE is all about—encouraging everyone to join together and make a lasting impact on issues that impact Americans every day.”

Selena left quite an impact on We Day in 2014. While speaking at the WE Day conference in Vancouver, Canada, the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer encouraged everyone to stay strong and not critics drag you down. “When people look at me, they don’t see [young woman] figuring it out as she goes. They see what they want to see. I know what it’s like to be judged and to be put down,” she said. “You are not defined by an Instagram photo by a comment. That does not define you. The trick is to focus on the love.”

Fans can focus on the love when the We Day special airs on Aug. 4 at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on CBS.

