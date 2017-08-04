Jokester Scott Disick poked some fun at Kim Kardashian’s infamous nude bathroom selfie with one of his own! His pic is hilarious — and hot, if we do say so ourselves!

Scott Disick, 34, is always full of surprises. He hopped on Instagram on August 4 to share the funniest photo. He and buddy David Einhorn had apparently been enjoying a steam together, and they posed for a goofy selfie in their towels. David’s covering his whole body, but Scott has his towel wrapped around his waist. We got a little sidetracked staring at his tanned abs, not gonna lie. But looking at it again, we noticed something: Scott’s totally mocking Kim Kardashian‘s nude selfie!

You know the one we’re talking about. Kim posted a sexy as hell mirror selfie taken in her luxe bathroom in 2016, and it was Full. Frontal. Well, sort of. Kim covered herself with strategically placed black bars, but everything else was on display. Her hourglass figure was totally killer, and she knows this adage more than anyone: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Kim was supposed to “break the internet” with that Paper magazine cover, but this selfie sealed the deal.

And it’s clear that Scott’s poking a little fun at it. He’s striking the same pose! Though he’s shirtless, he’s covering up his bottom half. Scott’s just kidding around, though. He and Kim are actually pretty friendly right now after he and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, got back on good terms. In fact, he was spotted grabbing lunch with Kim in New York City on August 2. Kim was wearing a tiny tube top in the hot NYC summer while Scott rocked some boardshorts at Cipriani. There’s going to be a lot more Lord Disick in the future. He’s a part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th anniversary special!

