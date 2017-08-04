Britney Spears’ ‘Hoping’ To Marry BF Sam Asghari Soon After Ex Charlie Ebersol Ties The Knot

Britney Spears’ ex Charlie Ebersol just got married and now she’s got a wedding of her own on her mind. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s hoping to tie the knot with hunky boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears, 35, and Charlie Ebersol, 34, seemed headed to the altar after falling madly in love in 2014, as he was her first serious boyfriend in years. Sadly they broke up in June of 2015 and he’s made it to the altar first, marrying his girlfriend Melody McCloskey on July 30. Now she’s feeling a little jealous about it. “Britney‘s ex-boyfriend Charlie Ebersol got married last weekend, they still have mutual friends so she heard all about it. She’s got zero regrets about breaking up with him, but there is a part of her that feels frustrated that he’s moved on and gotten married before her. She would have loved to beat him down the aisle,” a Britney insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY,”

The pop superstar currently has the world’s hottest boyfriend in Sam Asghari, 23, and the news of Charlie’s nuptials now has put marriage on her mind with the fitness model. “She’s hoping that she won’t have much longer to wait for her turn though. She and Sam have talked a lot about getting married it’s something they both want. She’s really hoping that they’ll be next,” our source adds. Click here for pics of Britney and Sam.

Sam and Brit-Brit met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video back in October of 2016 and he slipped her his number. She revealed it took her a couple of months before finally deciding to give him a call. “I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person,” she revealed in a Jan. 20 interview with CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. Ever since the two have been inseparable and she even shared an adorable Instagram video on July 30 that showed the two goofing off, captioning it “Me and my boyfriend.” Awww!

