Ryan Reynolds Is Ripped: Actor Flaunts Insane Abs In Pic Shared By Trainer

Today is the best day of all time, because we all get to see Ryan Reynolds shirtless. His abs are out-of-this-world amazing, thanks to his personal trainer. See how Ryan got in shape for ‘Deadpool 2’ below! Or just stare at him.

Ryan Reynolds looks sexy as hell on the cover of the September 2017 issue of Men’s Health. He’s in amazing shape, obviously, but really geared up for his starring role in Deadpool 2 with the help of his personal trainer Don Saladino. Don posted this shirtless pic of Ryan (THANK YOU) on August 3 and made our dreams come true. He’s been working with Don for eight years, and his wife Blake Likely trains with Don as well. I took ONE CLASS with Don thanks to Garden Of Life and thought I was going to die. Just kidding, but it was definitely super challenging.

“[Don] has programs that I can access online because when I’m shooting, my hours are so erratic. I don’t want to have to meet somebody at 4 in the morning in a dark gym. I just want to go when I can go,” Ryan told the magazine. When I worked out with Don, we did some high intensity intervals — like switching between sprinting on a bike and doing battle ropes — and briskly walking with a heavy kettlebell on one shoulder.

Men’s Health says Ryan eats every two to three hours while he is bulking up for a movie role. He eats “clean, whole foods” most of the time, but like any normal human, loves pizza. His cheat days in NYC consist of “Patsy’s Pizza…There’s a Patsy’s Pizza up in Harlem that’s pretty much the best pizza…on the whole planet.” And as far as “cheating” with pizza, Ryan said: “Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy?” NO, IT’S NOT.

