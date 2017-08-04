Robert Pattinson Shares Racy Story About Giving A Dog A H*** Job In His New Movie ‘Good Time’

Lucky dog! Robert Pattinson stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Aug. 3 to promote his new movie ‘Good Time’ and ended up telling a naughty story on how he had to give his pooch in the film a h*** job as part of the role!

Robert Pattinson is getting hotter with age and the 31-year-old was looking SO fine when he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 3 to chat up his gritty new flick Good Time. He shared a crazy story about how he had to basically molest a dog for his role in the film. “There”s a lot of things in this movie that cross the line of legality,” he shared after the host showed a picture of him asleep inside a dog crate on set. “My character has this affinity with dogs and thinks he was a dog in a previous life. There was this one scene that we shot where there’s a drug dealer busts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a h**d job,” clarifying that it was his character who was doing that and not actually R-Patz the person pleasuring the animal.

Rob was hardly able to get through the story without cracking up. “The director was like “Just do it for real. Don’t be a p***y,” he said while laughing and continued on to reveal that, “The dog’s owner was like ‘He’s a breeder so you can. You’ve just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.'” OMG! Fortunately Robert didn’t end up actually having a near brush with bestiality, as he said “I didn’t agree to do the real one,” so they made a prosthetic dog penis for him to handle. He teased that it will probably end up in the DVD version as it sounds like the scene didn’t make the final cut of the movie. Click here for more pics of Robert.

Robert has been on a roll with telling awesome stories lately, as the normally shy actor shared with Howard Stern, 63, how he almost got fired from Twilight for playing the part too moody. Film honchos wanted him to lighten up the character and smile more, but he refused. “I remember the producers giving me a copy of the book and every single instance when my character smiled and stuff, they’d highlighted,” he revealed. “So I got a different color highlighter and highlighted every time that he frowns.” Eventually they came to a “compromise,” but we have the actor to thank for Edward Cullen’s broodiness!

