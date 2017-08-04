Robert Pattinson Apologizes For Joke About Masturbating A Dog: I’d ‘Never Harm An Animal’

Chillax people, Robert Pattinson didn’t engage in any sort of sexual activity with a dog. The actor responded to backlash from fans about the crude joke, saying he’d ‘never harm an animal.’

Come on guys, do you really think Robert Pattison, 31, would have sex with a dog (or masturbate one) for a movie role? Or for any reason actually. The Twilight hunk made a joke while promoting his upcoming film Good Times, in which his character comes face-to-face with an aroused dog. His anecdote created the impression that he was pressured into bestiality, and it has since garnered extremely negative reactions from animal lovers. Along with the movie’s directors, Joshua and Benny Safdie, the British actor felt it was necessary to release a public statement on Aug. 4 to put an end to the online outcry.

“The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiraled out of control,” he said to IndieWire. “What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke. No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set. We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal. Everyone involved in Good Time are amazing professionals and have come together to make a movie that I’m extremely proud of. I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression.”

Usually people can handle low-brow jokes pretty well, EXCEPT when it comes to animal cruelty. Just look what happened to the movie A Dog’s Purpose! One video of a scared German Shepard puppy in the water was enough to stop the release dead in its tracks. Following Robert’s joke about the dog, Twitter erupted with angry messages about the alleged “paw job.” After he cleared the air PETA took to social media to thank him for refusing to masturbate a dog. Yes, freakin’ PETA got involved! That’s how serious this was!

Thanks, Robert Pattinson for refusing to molest dog in #GoodTime. This is why animals don't belong in entertainment. https://t.co/qZ7vyK427K — PETA (@peta) August 4, 2017

