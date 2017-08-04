Rob Kardashian ‘Laughing’ At Blac Chyna Trying To Rap: She’ll ‘Embarrass’ Herself

Rob Kardashian is absolutely tickled by the idea of Blac Chyna as a rapper after reports came out that she signed a record deal. Now, he can’t stop laughing!

We must admit, we were a little surprised when we heard that Blac Chyna, 29, may have signed a record contract. However, her ex Rob Kardashian, 30, was a million times more shocked! But the more he thinks about it, the more hilarious he thinks it is. Click here to see pics of Rob and Blac’s final blowout fight.

“Rob has had some major laughs thinking about Blac Chyna trying to rap,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And even if she goes after Rob in her raps he thinks she will be so bad that it won’t matter because she will just be embarrassing herself. He is actually kind of looking forward to see her fail and thinks she will be even worse than K-Fed.” Yikes! We all remember the cringe-worthy song by Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, “Popozao.” The world doesn’t need a repeat of THAT atrocity.

The reason rumors exploded that Blac would be trying her hand at the rap game is because she was spotted walking into Capital Records with her lawyer, and MTO reports that they offered her a $1 million recording deal. Perhaps she’s become inspired by her pal Nicki Minaj, who recently rapped about her on the track “Rake It Up,” and even invited her to be in the music video! We have no idea how good Blac would be at rapping, but we certainly would be interested to hear it, ESPECIALLY if she spills the tea on her split with Rob in a diss track!

