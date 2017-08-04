Nicki Minaj & Drake: Why She’s Purposely Rubbing Their Hot Hookups In Rihanna’s Face

Yikes! Nicki Minaj is kind of loving flaunting her current relationship with Drake in his ex Rihanna’s face. But why would she want to do that?! An insider gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details.

Wow. Nicki Minaj is an absolute SAVAGE! The 34-year-old boss b*tch rapper has been posting pics getting all cozy with Drake, 30, recently, and it turns out that she has a reason behind her showing off. A member of the Nicki glam squad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s trying to send a message to one of Drake’s exes! Click here for more pics of Nicki and Drake.

“Nicki’s having fun with Drake and knowing that their situation bothers Rihanna just makes it that much better,” said the insider. But what does Nicki have against Rihanna?! We didn’t know they had beef. “She’s still pissed that Rihanna took Remy Ma’s side in their feud, she’s not letting that one go.” Oh, okay. That makes sense.

“She wants Rihanna to know about her hook-ups with Drake. It’s a power move,” said the source. Apparently being this open about her romantic goings-on isn’t par for the course for Nicki, but this time’s different. “Otherwise Nicki would keep it totally quiet, she only lets people see what she wants them to see.“

It seems like Nicki wants people to see a LOT of her fling with Drake. She absolutely gushed about him after his celebrity soccer game in late July, and even proudly posted a photo where he’s staring at her butt! She even posted another pic with him at an event, and captioned it with a little devil emoji. This girl TOTALLY knows what she’s doing, and we’re kind of here for it!

