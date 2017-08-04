Rasheeda & Kirk Frost In Couples Counseling & It’s Helping Her Find Forgiveness

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have a lot of issues to work through involving his love child drama. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re in couples counseling to try to save their marriage.

With all of the baby daddy drama surrounding Kirk Frost, 48, and Jasmine Washington, 27, his long suffering wife Rasheeda, 35, has had to decide whether or not to check out of their marriage. We saw the heartbreak that he put her through all season long on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and they’ve got some major repair work to do in order to save their 17-year union. “Rasheeda and Kirk are in couples counseling and it’s amazing how much it’s helping. They’re going very deep and Rasheeda says she’s actually starting to understand Kirk better and why he does the crazy things that he does,” a Rasheeda insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s not off the hook, but it’s easier for her to find forgiveness for him,” our source adds. Kirk finally submitted to the paternity test that Jasmine has been demanding for months, so they are soon going to learn once and for all whether or not he fathered Jasmine’s one-year-old son Kannon. Rasheeda told Kirk to his face on the L&HH reunion special that his love child scandal has left her a broken woman. “Not only did you hurt me, you broke me!” she tearfully revealed. Click here for pics of Kirk and Rasheeda.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” Rasheeda continued. “At the end of the day…it’s like when you’re in a marriage, in a commitment. I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me. And it’s crazy because he’s also helped me grow to become the woman I am today. But when you hurt somebody and you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over.” They’ve been a couple for most of her adult life so imagining a future without Kirk as her husband has to be an incredibly tough prospect for Rasheeda. Hopefully couples therapy will continue to work his magic as they await the DNA results to see if he really fathered a love child.

