Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reignite Engagement Rumors As They Head To Africa — Here’s Why

Is Prince Harry going to pop the question in Africa?! The charming royal and his ladylove Meghan Markle were spotted arriving on the actress’s birthday! Will she be getting a special gift this year?!

Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle just touched down in Africa together! What brings them to the Dark Continent? Well, for one thing, today is Meghan’s 36th birthday! But it’s possible that’s not the only reason they’ve jetted out of town! It has to be mentioned that Africa is where Prince William, 35, got down on one need and asked Kate Middleton, 35, to marry him back in 2010! So, does this mean that Prince Harry is taking a cue from his older brother?! Take at look back at the young prince and his gorgeous GF right here!

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” an insider told The Sun, who published photos of their African getaway. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.” Although we don’t have any details on their itinerary, we have to guess they’ll be visiting Kenya at some point during their excursion. Of course, that’s where William asked Kate if she’d be his bride. Is it too much to ask that these two will also be engaged when they return home?! The world needs the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be a thing!

“Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together?” the source continued. “Maybe he’ll get down on one knee. Harry regards Africa as his spiritual home and has often talked of how he can get away from it all there.” Stop teasing us! Although Aug. 4 is Meghan’s birthday, these two are also celebrating something else: one year together! It feels like the perfect time to take the next step!

