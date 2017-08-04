‘Million Dollar Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Reveals Why Many Women Are Struggling To Find Love

Ahead of the second season premiere of ‘Million Dollar Matchmaker,’ Patti Stanger came by HollywoodLife.com with her two clients, ‘Bachelorette’ alums Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire, to share her knowledge of modern love!

Are you struggling to meet someone? Or are you too picky to even open yourself up to anyone? Professional matchmaker and star of the WE tv show Million Dollar Matchmaker, Patti Stanger has the answers as to why this is the case and advice on what you can do about it. Talking to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY ahead of the season 2 premiere of her show, Patti revealed that there are many reasons why you may just not be finding “The One” so easily. “There are not enough men in the census of the US! There’s 110 million people that are single. 40% are women who are over 40. So that’s part one,” Patti explained. “Part two, is that men aren’t stepping up. They’re all “You ladies are making money now, you don’t need us.” That’s why Bumble exists because we should ask the men out. It’s a rough time for women to date. There are more women in college than there ever were before, we aren’t getting equal pay for equal work, but these men feel like we don’t need them anymore and so they’re like “If you want us, come and get us.”

Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelorette stars Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire nodded along in agreement as Patti made her point. The two men, who are also best friends, are the first subjects of Patti’s Millionaire Club matchmaking service in the season 2 premiere episode. “I think there is an insecurity issue that’s major now. A lot of girls are not confident to put themselves out there,” Vinny added. “Social media, too,” Daniel said.

“Exactly! You see those Insta couples who are perfect, and these women with these perfect pictures and you think, ‘Who’s going to like me? I’m just a normal girl,’ that’s really the problem,” Patti confirmed. The professional matchmaker also recommended that when on a date, you stick to her two drink maximum rule. “If you go past two, you think the guys are hotter and smarter than they actually are.” Watch our full interview above!

