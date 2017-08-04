Paris Jackson Poses Topless While Sitting In A Tree In The Woods For Sexy Photoshoot

Paris Jackson is no stranger to living freely and being one with nature — especially in the nude! The up-and-coming model posted a super zen pic of her sitting in a tree, totally topless and looking gorgeous!

Paris Jackson, 19, is becoming a part of Mother Nature, baring it all while relaxing, perched in a tree! Music legend Michael Jackson‘s daughter shared a super zen photo of herself on Instagram, lounging on a tree branch, topless and chill. Paris covered up her chest with a blue butterfly emoji, which oddly fit right in to the scenic backdrop. This obviously isn’t the first time we’ve seen Paris show her love for nudity! The 19-year-old showed love for nakedness back on World Naked Gardening Day in another fully nude Instagram, writing, “I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human.”

Paris, who is now the face of Calvin Klein, just graced the cover of i-D magazine and revealed more insight on body positivity and internal beauty. “I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite,” she told the mag. “I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.” PREACH. She continued, “Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that. Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.” We couldn’t agree more.

While Paris did reveal on her Twitter that she wasn’t thrilled with the introduction of the article, in which the author calls her younger years a “privileged – if sheltered and a little strange – existence,” she admitted she was proud of her interview. “The intro is definitely NOT something i gave clearance on… so disappointed. #journalists but my answers were LIT so i’m sharing it anyway,” she tweeted.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Paris’s gorgeous new pic? Let us know!