New Politics Teases Upcoming Album & Admits Their Love For Katy Perry & Justin Bieber

New Politics answers all of our questions about their newly announced 4th album ‘Lost in Translation,’ future headlining tours and why Katy Perry is so great!

New Politics‘ next album ‘Lost In Translation’ will drop Oct. 6, and you can hear their newest song “CIA” below. We caught up at their NYC show with 311 in July; this interview with David Boyd, Søren Hansen, and Louis Vecchio has been edited and condensed for clarity.

This is sort of a hometown show for you, since you all live or have lived here at some point, right?

David: Well, these guys are from Denmark originally, and they lived in Brooklyn. I still live there now. They decided to leave me because they don’t like me anymore.

Søren: The smell of him. His really bad-smelling feet made it all the way out to where we lived in Bushwick.

David: It’s funny that he’s saying this…

Søren: I have great-smelling feet!

Okay, so only David gets to sleep in his own bed tonight.

David: I do!

Louis: We’re at a hotel, so…

David: Yeah, they’re at Motel 8.

Motel aside, how is tour going?

Søren: It’s really great to be back! We get to see a lot of friends we’ve made along the way. Playing shows is the highlight.

How do you put together a setlist each night?

Louis: We’ve been switching it up. As the tour progresses, we’ll try to incorporate a new song or two, which is exciting.

What’s the first thing you feel when you step onstage?

Søren: I get really nervous, actually, but then when you go out and play, it’s fun. We all think about wanting people to have a great time. It’s nice when you see people singing along and jumping up and down and stuff. We want to play a good show and sing it right and play it right and drum it right, [pointedly looks at David] which never happens…

Was there a track that surfaced as the unexpected fan favorite once you started playing it live?

David: I think “15 Dreams.”

Louis: Or “50 Feet Tall.”

If budget were no problem, please describe your most tricked-out rider demands.

David: A lot of charcuterie.

Yeah, I’m a charcoots fan.

David: Charcoots! You abbreviate it too? [We high five.] We just became best friends.

Søren: A tray of freshly caught sashimi. A tray with like four levels.

Louis: A masseuse.

Søren: And Foo Fighters is playing for 6 minutes every time we go on.

David: Like an acoustic set.

I feel like this is escalating.

Louis: And of course, being served red M&Ms. In a space station. We get a rocket up there.

Søren: A private jet waiting outside so we can go to Starbucks.

Let’s talk about the next album!

Louis: We’re just finishing it up. It’s very exciting.

What’s been inspiring it?

Søren: Honestly, each other. I really think that’s a huge thing, because all of us are inspired by the other guys are contributing. We’d also all love to see songs we’ve written play on the radio, and we believe that what we’re doing has some sort of — it makes people react, and that’s an incredible feeling. But our relationship as people in the band inspires and makes you want to do better.

Louis: You’ve got to love each other! You have to, to do what we do. We don’t argue. We inspire each other. That’s why we keep going. I couldn’t stand seeing David’s face being upset!

How about more videos?

Søren: We’re focusing on “One Of Us…”

Louis: But we’re going to do more videos for songs even if they aren’t singles; get with the program with what people are doing today.

Will you tour the new album?

Louis: Maybe in the spring. There will definitely be a headlining run for it.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Søren: We’d love to do stuff with hip-hop artists. K. Flay is awesome.

David: Jimmy Buffett would be fun.

Louis: Willie Nelson.

Agree on K.Flay. Have you picked up any tips from touring with the pros, like Paramore and Fall Out Boy?

Søren: It’s cool to see people doing their thing that they’ve done for so many years. They keep pushing themselves. It’s a minty fresh reminder that you have to continue to push yourself. It makes you want to get that far, too.

“Minty fresh,” I like that. Do you guys have any weird tour secrets?

Søren: We always put random names on the guestlist.

Louis: Yeah, like Kurt Cobain or whatever.

Søren: If we have a lot of tickets!

Amusing. What’s your advice to humanity?

Søren: Get well.

David: Smile. Smile more. It’ll make you feel better.

Louis: Live and let die.

What’s your secret pop pleasure? I used to say “guilty,” but I don’t really like saying that.

Søren: It’s Katy Perry, man. I just love her voice.

Louis: I haven’t heard the new album. I do like her hair.

Søren: It looks cool.

David: I like “Despacito” [by Justin Bieber.]

Justin can’t really sing the lyrics, though.

Louis: It’s a great song! Wait, he doesn’t?

David: Yeah, instead of “Despacito,” didn’t he say, like, “Dorito,” or something? And they caught him and solo’d his mic out.

Wow, your Bieber knowledge is pretty up-to-date. Do you want to come work at HollywoodLife.com?

David: I would love to.

I’ll put in a good word. Have you had a memorable gesture from a fan?

David: The tattoos are flattering, when people want us to write lyrics. Søren has cool handwriting, he can draw and stuff. I have the worst handwriting.

Has there ever been a tattooed lyric that someone got and it was incorrect?

Søren: [Laughs] Louis should answer that one.

Louis: I misspelled “Dignity!”

David: Did you really?! When did this happen?

Louis: I left out an “I.” It said, “Dignty.” And it was tattooed. I felt so guilty!

That’s both amazing and horrifying.

David: I did not know this.

Louis: I eventually fixed it, he got it fixed. I’m always in such a rush, and I’m not the best at spelling anyways! I had regerts.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what songs should they listen to first?

Søren: “One Of Us,” “Everywhere I Go,” and “Harlem.” Or “15 Dreams.”

Louis: Also, the bonus track on Vikings that was a joke: “Bitch I’m Gold.” It’s just us late one night.

Noted. Anything else you want us to know?

Søren: We’re excited for you guys to hear the album when it comes out! We’re very proud of it.

