Can’t Afford Your Dream Apartment? Here Are 5 Tips For Negotiating A Better Deal

Hate negotiating? You’re not alone! But sometimes all it takes is some know-how to rid yourself of the negotiating jitters! Here’s some tips to help you land the apartment you’ve been eyeing!

Let’s say you’ve stumbled upon the apartment you’ve always wanted! It’s got everything, even a breakfast nook (assuming, of course, you’re partial to breakfast nooks) for adorable selfies! That’s when you take a look at the price… and your heart immediately sinks. It’s just barely out of your price range! Don’t give up! Maybe all you need is a negotiating strategy for when you sit down with the building manager. Here’s some suggestions for that nerve-racking moment when it’s time to talk about the price!

1) Knowledge is power. Learning everything you can about the property! Ask the unit’s manager about when the apartment was built and when/if it was renovated. Even talk to neighbors, if they’re friendly! Why? Because you might learn something about the property or its owners that you can use. Let’s say a neighbor tells you that the landlord needs to replace all the units’ refrigerators. That’s something you can pocket for later when it comes time to talk turkey.

2) Keep an eye out for small issues. Unless the apartment is brand-spanking-new, it’s going to have small problems. Nothing we’d call a deal-breaker but things that arguably make the unit slightly less appealing. An overcrowded parking lot. A cracked window. A toilet that clearly runs. Pay attention to these things. They are ammunition when you attempt to get the price reduced. This is how you’ll build your argument.

3) Avoid large apartment complexes. Sadly, as nice as large apartment buildings can be, their managers are less likely to be willing be to negotiate with you. If you’re talking to a build manager who has to answer to an owner, they will follow their policy to the letter. Whereas if you’re speaking directly with the owner, you might be able to make a case for why the rent is too high and how they’ll be glad you’re their tenant.

4) Ask about the previous tenant. Try and get the owner or building manager talking. Who knows? They might tell you that the girl who used to live there had a large dog that barked constantly and scuffed up the tile floors. Maybe the guy who used to live there painted the walls without asking. Again, these are things you can use later.

5) Confidence, confidence, confidence. Whatever it takes, summon your confidence before you attempt to get the price reduced. If that means calling your mom for a pep talk, do it! If that means getting jacked on caffeine, have at! If that means listening to Katy Perry‘s “Roar” on repeat, turn it up! Confidence comes from nowhere, so find it! And even if they don’t ask for references, offer them! It shows you’ve got conviction! Good luck!

