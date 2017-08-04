NBA: Joe Harris & Chasson Randle Reveal How The Nets & Knicks Are Preparing In Offseason

The grind never stops for your favorite NBA stars! The Knicks’ Chasson Randle explains the team’s mindset going into next season! And, the Nets’ Joe Harris reveals how D’Angelo Russell fits into Brooklyn’s future!

It’s not every day that you get to sit down with two players from two different NBA teams to discuss their franchise’s game plan heading into the next season. However, the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, 25, and Chasson Randle, 24, of the New York Knicks are two class acts, who joined forces to support the NBA G League. Harris and Randle greeted fans at the NBA Store in New York City on July 31, where they EXCLUSIVELY let HollywoodLife.com in on their offseason prep and so much more.

For those of you who were confused about the NBA’s G League, we’ll catch you up to speed. The G League is the NBA’s official minor league basketball organization; formerly known as the D league. However, the NBA officially announced, after the 2016/2017 season, that they would be changing the minor league’s name to the G League, based on a partnership deal with Gatorade. Now, the minor league is all about greatness in their latest branding video — “We Don’t Go for Good. We Go for Great.” — as seen above.

With the NBA’s minor league makeover, both Harris and Randle showed the G League major support when we sat down with them in Manhattan. As we head into the next season, things are a lot different for the Nets and the Knicks; and fans have a lot of questions. Brooklyn has acquired former Laker point guard, D’Angelo Russell, 21, and they’re in the midst of rebranding the organization as a whole. With Russell’s addition to the team, can he fit in? And, how will it work with Jeremy Lin, 28, as the team’s starting point guard? Harris got deep into that hot topic. As for the Knicks — The trade talks surrounding the team and their star player, Carmelo Anthony, 33, as well as Phil Jackson‘s tumultuous exit as President, have fans thinking that the brand could be in trouble. However, Randle explained that they’re more focused than ever right now. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

How are you both preparing, individually, in the offseason?

CR: “I’m just staying in the best shape as possible. Trying to eat right, stay healthy and I played summer league this year with the Knicks. And, making sure I get some time to spend with my family as well.”

JH: “Taking the feedback I’ve gotten from the coaching staff from last season and trying to improve on the areas I thought I did well in, in terms of helping out the team. Making sure that I can stick with what’s gotten me here and making sure I improve on my strengths, but also working on other things.”

What do you want to improve on the most? And, what do we have to look forward to as we approach next season?

CR: “Definitely staying in the best shape as possible. Defensively, I want to get better at finishing at the rim. My goal is to go and compete, be a great teammate and bring something as far as energy when I step out onto the floor.”

JH: “From an individual aspect, trying to do what I can to help the team make big strides. Offseason acquisition is going good and we’re getting to the net as a whole and going in the right direction. I’m excited to be a part of rebranding the organization and growing the organization and going off of what we did last year.

What’s different now that you have D’Angelo Russell? How does he fit in with the team?

JH: “I think he’s going to be great. The whole time I’ve been around him, I’ve just been impressed at his work ethic and how he is off the court and as a person. I kind of feel like he gets a bad rep sometimes from the media, but I enjoy being around him. He’s a great guy, he works really hard and I think he’s a great fit for the Nets. I think him being a part of the culture we’re trying to establish with the nets is good for him and it’s also good for us. It’s a win win for both situations. Having him is good because we’re trying to be about the right stuff and I think him having Jeremy Lin around will help him a lot in terms of development on and off the floor.”

What is the mindset of the Knicks as a whole going into the next season?

CR: “I think it’s going to be about defense; how to impact defensively but also getting up and down the floor fast and playing hard.”

[Joe Harris] As a shooting guard in a pool of other talented guards, what sets you apart from the rest?

JH:“I think what’s gotten me into the NBA is my ability to help space the floor, stretch the floor, and shoot the ball. And, that’s why I am who I am and that’s why I continue to work on that to make sure I’m as sharp as I can be in that area.”

[Chasson Randle] You’re known for being an extremely positive player on and off the court, whether you’re starting or coming off the bench in a crucial time of need; How do you keep that mindset to perform the way you do?

CR:”I’ve gone through a lot in my life, ups and downs and it’s helped me to find the optimism to keep going and my faith keeps me going. And, you can’t worry about the things that you can’t control. You have to stay positive and be ready for every opportunity you get.”

Randle put on his first summer basketball camp for kids in June 2017, and he brought his skills to his alma mater in Illinois. He explained how the kids not only received professional basketball knowledge, but other essential skills about life.

CR: “It was at my alma mater, my high school. We had about 300 kids come out; fifth grade through eighth grade; 100 percent free camp for the kids. I just wanted to have an impact on my community and give back to the area that birthed me and raised me. I had a lot of fun with those kids, especially teaching them other things than basketball; life skills, decision-making, and we had a financial portion of the camp to offer the kids some type of financial literacy and things like that. It was great.”

Any post-game rituals you both care to share?

CR: “Ice bath after every game [laughs].”

JH: “Yes! Taking care of the body for sure, and making sure that you’re recovering.”

