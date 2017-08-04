National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Where You Can Get Free Treats & Sweet Deals

It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, a made-up food holiday that we can all get behind. Here are the best freebies and other deals that you can get today only!

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is today, Aug. 4, because of course it is. You don’t need us to convince you to eat chocolate chip cookies — the picture above is worth a thousand words — but anyway, we’ve rounded up all of the places offering free cookies and other Sick Deals today.

First, you can get a free chocolate chip “pizookie” (basically an outrageous cookie dessert) when you sign up for the Premier Rewards program at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. Seriously, how good is that?

Grab a free chocolate chip cookie when you buy an ice cream sandwich at Los Angeles and NYC Coolhaus shops and trucks, because the only thing better than a cookie is two additional cookies with ice cream in between. (No coupon needed.)

DoubleTree Hotels are handing out free cookies, which is nothing out of the ordinary for them — except that today, you don’t have to be staying there. Cookies for all! Houlihan’s is also offering free chocolate chip cookies to the hungry people at lunch and dinner, while Nestle Toll House Cafes are giving out free regular chocolate chip cookies for today only.

Finally, Trademark Taste + Grind in NYC has debuted an insane concoction today that you need immediately. Salted Caramel Ice Cream + TM Cookie Chunks + Waffle Cone + Roasted White Chocolate + Cultured Butter Caramel = happiness. Behold:

HollywoodLifers, are you going to eat cookies today? (Of course you are.) Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!