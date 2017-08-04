Hated ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Found Guilty Of Securities Fraud & Conspiracy

The infamous ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli is finally being dealt some justice for all of the crappy things he’s done over the last few years. On Aug. 4, he was found guilty of securities fraud for what prosecutors called a ‘Ponzi scheme.’

Wow! Martin Shkreli, 34, who became famous (and hated) for jacking up the price of a life-saving AIDS drug, has been convicted. The pharmaceutical CEO was found guilty of three counts of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The jury of seven women and five men agreed that the evidence proved that Martin drained funds from his firm Retrophin to compensate the investors of his unsuccessful hedge funds, according to NY Post.

