LuAnn de Lesseps: How She Desperately Tried To Save Her Marriage From Divorce

LuAnn de Lesseps confirmed the heartbreaking news that she and Tom D’Agostino Jr. were ending their marriage. Now, we’ve learned that the Countess tried to preserve her marriage before it came crumbling apart.

After just seven months of what seemed like a blissful marriage, LuAnn de Lesseps, 52, filed for divorce from her husband Tom D’Agostino Jr., 50. The sudden and shocking end to their union reportedly came after LuAnn tried desperately to reconcile but couldn’t make it work. The Real Housewives Of New York star recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the two were happy and just had a “a very passionate love affair going on,” and added, “We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That’s the best part.” Things behind the scenes were clearly very different.

According to a new report from DailyMail.com, LuAnn’s co-star Ramona Singer showed her a photo of Tom kissing an ex-girlfriend, which led LuAnn to uncover more of Tom’s affairs and their marriage began to unravel. LuAnn and Tom were spotted getting into it back in July in a fancy NYC restaurant, where she allegedly slapped her husband. The former couple have broken up and gotten back together a number of times in the last few weeks and have taken a number of vacations to try to make things work, Page Six reports. However, as the outlet wrote, Tom wanted to continue his “bachelor lifestyle” after they wed in a romantic New Years Eve wedding in Palm Beach, Fl.

LuAnn confirmed the split on August 3 in a tweet. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!” the RHONY star wrote. She is currently on a trip to Europe with her two children, while her belongings reportedly remain in Tom’s NYC penthouse.

