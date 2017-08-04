Kylie Jenner confesses in a heartbreaking sneak peek from her new reality show ‘Life of Kylie’ that she feels like an outsider! Relatable much?

Kylie Jenner, 19, reflects on the soft spot that she has for outcast high school kids in an emotional new clip from her show Life of Kylie. She explains in the Aug. 4 clip that it’s because she feels like an outcast herself all the time. Check it out above!

“I have a soft spot for the outcast because I was the outcast I guess in a lot of ways growing up,” Kylie tells fans in the clip. “And I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can’t relate to a lot of people so it’s like this little world. I do feel like an outcast.” Aww.

Kylie’s sympathy for kids in the same position is one of the reasons she decides to surprise a high schooler, Albert, and go with him to prom as his date. “Just seeing Albert’s mom and the emotion she has for her son, I don’t know it’s just not cool,” Kylie says in the sneak peek after talking with her on the phone to plan the surprise. “Kids are mean these days and it’s not right to treat people like that,” she adds. So true!

Well, we know that Kylie made all of Albert’s dreams come true back in April, but we’ll be able to see what really went down in the first few episodes of her show. Life of Kylie premieres on E! Sunday, Aug. 6 at 9:00 PM EST. Don’t miss it!

