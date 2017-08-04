Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Abs In Midriff-Baring Outfit While Grabbing Takeout

Kim Kardashian was spied picking up takeout in LA while still managing to look as sexy as ever! Check out her amazing ensemble showcasing her picture-perfect abs!

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to look this good while running errands! The 36-year-old reality star was spotted grabbing some food at an LA diner while her hubby Kanye West, 40, waited in the car, according to the Daily Mail. It may not have been a runway, but we’re certain all eyes were on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she made her way to the restaurant! Rocking an all-black outfit featuring hip-hugging spandex leggings and a bandeau top, the curvaceous stunner’s world-famous assets were on full display! Head here to see more of the socialite’s braless looks!

As usual, Kim maintained a low profile in dark shades while visiting Stanley’s, an eatery in Sherman Oaks, CA, to pick up her lunch. She completed the look with a small over-the-shoulder courier bag and a pair of stylish clear heels. So cute! Never one to have a strand out of place, the mother of North, 4, and the always adorable Saint West, 1, showcased her perfectly parted locks for lucky passersby! We don’t what she’s picking up but, based on her incredible figure alone, we definitely want some!

This isn’t the only time Kanye’s better half has been spotted stepping out for lunch lately. On Aug. 2, she and Scott Disick, 34, grabbed a bite together in New York City. Once again she kept it casual yet breathtaking in a black tube top and high-waisted sweats, which she naturally paired with alligator-skin high-heeled boots! This was after Scott made things right with Kourtney again after some serious partying. It looks like the whole Kardashian klan are ready to let bygones be bygones!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kim’s look? Let us know below!