Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Tight Dress

Perhaps this will finally put those cheating rumors to rest? Kevin Hart was all smiles as he joined Eniko Parrish – and her baby bump – on the red carpet on Aug. 3, showing that their love was stronger than ever.

Judging by the looks on the faces of Kevin Hart, 38, and Eniko Parrish, 32, these two lovebirds have never been happier. The couple attended the launch of Kevin’s Laugh Out Loud — a mobile streaming platform dedicated to comedy, according to Variety – in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 3. However, they weren’t alone, as Eniko flaunted her baby bump in a skin-tight sleeveless dress. Eniko looked incredible as she posed next to her husband, flashing a smile as if she was bursting with pride over her hubby’s accomplishment.

After all, Laugh Out Loud will be what Tidal is to JAY-Z, 47, as Kevin has teamed with Lionsgate to launch a service that provides original scripted and unscripted comedies, stand-up specials, live broadcasts and special events. “The biggest thing that Jay–Z has done in being a businessman is be different. Be bold and go against what people would call the grain,” Kevin said. “A lot of people are simply scared to stand out. We’re not, and we won’t be.” It’s easy to be bold when you have your better half by your side, and Eniko was there to celebrate this amazing launch.

It seems these two have successfully weathered the storm of cheating allegations. Kevin was accused of two-timing his pregnant wife after he reportedly got cozy with a singer named Monique in Miami. The Get Hard actor allegedly hung out with the woman in a Lexus while outside his hotel at 5 AM ET. However, Kevin slammed these adultery accusations as “absolutely not true.” Even before speaking out on these rumors, Kevin took a shot at the allegations, saying that, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS.”

Eniko did her best to “laugh it off,” but a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the cheating allegations definitely left her feeling “rocked.” Though she believed Kevin when he said that he didn’t cheat on her, the whole scandal “still stings.” It doesn’t really help that Kevin admitted to cheating on his first wife, Torrei Hart, 39, but Eniko decided to stand by her man and “put a brave face on it.”

Since the scandal, Kevin and Eniko have been spotted having a blast while hanging out in Cabo San Lucas. They also shared an adorable video of them dancing “the old head 2 step with the leg up,” according to Kevin. Whatever the dance is called, it was incredibly romantic to see them groove together. It seems that these two have motivation to reaffirm their love, and an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kevin plans on making their Aug. 13 wedding anniversary the best one yet.

Are you happy that Eniko and Kevin have apparently gotten through this alleged cheating scandal, HollywoodLifers?