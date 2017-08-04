Kendra Wilkinson misses her family so much and wonders if she made a ‘mistake’ in going to Vegas. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Aug. 4 episode of ‘Kendra On Top!’

Kendra Wilkinson’s feeling incredibly lonely on the Aug. 4 episode of Kendra On Top. In our exclusive preview, Kendra’s not so sure that coming to Vegas for a play was a good idea. She really misses her husband and her kids. “Now I wonder if coming to Vegas, if it was a mistake,” she says. Kendra calls Hank to ask him when he’s heading her way with the kids. It’s not the best time for them, with Hank’s job and the kids being in school.

Kendra doesn’t want Hank to feel like she’s out partying in Vegas every night. After working on the play, Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, she’s just coming back to her apartment. Hank attempts to cheer Kendra up. “Right now should be the satisfaction of understanding that you are pushing yourself and doing something that you have never done in your life,” Hank tells her. Kendra replies, “But for what? I don’t even get to see your guys.”

Hank reminds Kendra that he asked her the same thing when she said she was doing the play. “I was expecting Hank to be a little bit thrown off, me saying yes to this play,” she says in the clip. “But I didn’t expect it to get like this, and he’s right.”

The new episode, airing Aug. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET on WEtv, will also feature Kendra’s mom, Patti, splurging on an extravagant purchase with the big advance for her tell-all, as well as Kendra fearing her mom will ruin her opening night over family drama with Patti’s ex, Eric.

