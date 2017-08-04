Jet skis are fun, but posing on them in bikinis is even better! And no, we’re not kidding. Just ask Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and these other celebs who have not only done so, but also perfected the act!

We had no idea posing on a jet ski in a bikini could be so sexy! But after seeing Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more celebs doing it, our minds are blown. Seriously — there’s something hot about a beautiful woman straddling something with power. Right? OK, maybe it’s just us, but these ladies look gorgeous in these photos, which we’ve rounded up, and their bodies look magnificent. Just click through our gallery above and see what we’re talking about!

As we previously told you, Kendall and Bella Hadid nearly broke the internet on May 9, when they shared a photo of themselves posing in skimpy bikinis while vacationing in a secret tropical locale. But the best part of the entire pic had to do with the fact that they were also straddling a jet ski! At the time, they were vacationing with good friend Hailey Baldwin and they all seemed to be having a great time. Posing on the jet ski, however, was probably the highlight of their trip. But even if not, it was OUR highlight of their trip.

Similarly, Billie Lourd and her boyfriend at the time, Taylor Lautner, jumped on a jet ski on January 6, when they jetted off to Cabo, Mexico to try and move on after her mom, Carrie Fisher, passed away. And by the looks of the pictures, it looks like they had definitely found a reason to smile again! Plus, the pictures also made us smile. Other celebs who have showed off their bikini bodies while sitting on jet skis, include Olivia Culpo, Sofia Richie, Nina Agdal, Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian. See all the pic in our gallery above!

