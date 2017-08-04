Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Reunite In NYC For Concert Date Night

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are taking over NYC! The couple had a fun date night out at Tyler, the Creator’s surprise concert. Kendall and A$AP tried to be inconspicuous, but no one could ignore these two hot celebs out and about!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, flaunted their couple status in New York City on Aug. 3. The private couple stepped out for Tyler, the Creator’s secret show! Kendall looked hot, as always, in a black crop top that showed off her toned abs, along with baggy pants. A$AP kept his look casual in a Hootie & the Blowfish t-shirt and black pants. The couple didn’t show off any PDA while walking into the concert, but this is the first time they’ve been seen together publicly since June 29!

A$AP was one of Tyler, the Creator’s special guests at his surprise show for Converse and Foot Locker in New York City at Webster Hall. Frank Ocean, 29, was there and performed with Tyler. A$AP couldn’t resist bringing Kendall along for some fun in the Big Apple! Most of the time, the couple keeps their relationship on the down low. Kendall and A$AP are both constantly busy with her modeling career and his music, but they do stay in touch constantly. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall is “always calling him and messaging him if either of them is away somewhere.”

Kendall and A$AP have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple, but they can’t resist public date nights. But these two have no intention of thrusting their romance into the spotlight for publicity. HollywoodLife.com also found out EXCLUSIVELY from a source that Kendall loves that A$AP is totally OK with them keeping their relationship between them so “special and private.”

