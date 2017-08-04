Justin Bieber made his first public appearance since canceling his Purpose world tour, and looked very chill at the low-key event. Welcome back, JB!

West Hollywood was treated to a public appearance by Justin Bieber, 23, who emerged days after canceling his Purpose world tour to attend a very important event. Biebs, who is taking time off to focus on his well-being, came out to support his dear friend and stylist, Karla Welch, at the launch event for her high-end t-shirt collection. Hanes x Karla is a luxury line (think, $30 plain white shirts) that Justin’s modeling for. The line includes white tees, crop tops, and muscle tees for men and women. Kaia Gerber, 15, and Joan Smalls, 29, are also modeling for the line.

Justin rolled up around 8:45pm, wearing a long t-shirt (not from Hanes x Karla) and shredded, drop-crotch jeans. He accessorized with those wire-rimmed glasses he loves, a backpack, baseball cap, and the coolest pair of pink kicks. Justin was spotted chatting with his manager, Scooter Braun, and sipping on a beer, according to an eyewitness. He posed for some photos and left after about 30 minutes, they told PEOPLE.

Justin seemed calm and chill while at the event, as the pics below show. It’s good to know that he’s feeling okay after canceling his Purpose tour and dealing with the aftermath of his car accident. Justin actually spoke out a day before his first public appearance, explaining to fans why he bowed out of the tour. In short, Justin apologized for canceling, but said that he needed the time to himself after touring for 18 months. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he wrote. “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.”

