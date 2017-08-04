Chloe Green & ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Make Out In The Ocean In Barbados — Sexy Pics

So hot! Jeremy Meeks is kissing and frolicking in the sun with new GF Chloe Green in Barbados! Take a peek at their idyllic getaway!

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks, 33, was spied having the best summer ever alongside his new girlfriend, Chloe Green, 26 in Barbados! The couple pulled on their swimsuits for a dip, and some serious kissing, while on vacation at the picturesque locale! And let’s just say these two flat can’t keep their hands off of each other! In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a photo in which Chloe isn’t clinging to her new man! And we can’t say we blame her! Take a look back at this white-hot couple right here!

Ever since photos were released of Jeremy and Chloe making out on a yacht off the coast of Turkey in July, which led to his wife Melissa Meeks, 38, to file for divorce, these two have been attached at the hip! As devoted fans know, Chloe is the daughter of Sir Philip Green, the owner of clothing brand Topshop, so she’s clearly giving Jeremy a taste of the good life! However, summer 2017 hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses for the blue-eyed bandit. He’s received a serious backlash on social media for leaving his wife in such a humiliating way. In fact, it got so bad, Jeremy shut down his Instagram account, which, according to an insider, brought a smile to his ex’s face!

“She feels like she’s been left shattered, trying to pick up the pieces of her life while he’s out flaunting his new relationship without a care,” a source previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The one thing keeping her going is the love and support she’s getting — not just from her family and friends but from the friends she never knew she had. All the strangers out there who read about her story and have sent her words of encouragement. It’s meant the world to her. And if those same people send him nasty messages and call him out for all the horrible things he’s done then well…she’s happy about that. She hopes it hurts.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving or loathing these new pics of Jeremy and Chloe? Let us know!