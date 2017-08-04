Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Karlie Kloss & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

It was another great week for fashion with stars like Karlie Kloss, Halle Berry, Kendall Jenner and many more dressed to the nines! See our favorite fashion of the week below.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum was gorgeous in a magenta dress with matching makeup at the L.A. Premiere Of Amazon’s Comrade Detective, which stars her husband Channing Tatum. The stunning dress by Marchesa was off the shoulder and was embellished with feathers and flowers. She wore earrings by Arzano and a ring by Graziela Gems. Her stunning makeup was done by Patrick Ta. Her undone hair was styled by Kristin Ess. So stunning at the August 3 premiere.

Karlie Kloss was an absolute vision wearing a stunning purple skirt from the Salvatore Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2017 collection that made her legs look a mile long at the Hanes x karla Launch Party in Los Angeles on August 3. She wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nude Leather ‘HARMONY’ Sandals and a bold red lip. She also showed off her newly dyed platinum blonde hair — from head to toe, her outfit was flawless!

Kate Middleton wore a Catherine Walker Melrose coat-dress with lace on the sleeves and hem in Belgium at a ceremony honoring the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. The day before, she rewore a gorgeous, white Alexander McQueen coat that she first rocked at baby Charlotte’s christening in 2015. Both outfits were chic and timeless — very Kate.

Kendall Jenner wore Zimmermann's Painted Heart Folds Dress in Peach Tapestry out in New York City with her sister Kim Kardashian. She paired it with Alexandre Vauthier black suede knee high boots from the Fall/Winter 2017 Couture collection. Halle Berry stunned arriving to Good Morning America wearing ACLER's Elston Dress in Dark Sage, squashing any baby rumors

