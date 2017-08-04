Jazz Jennings Gets Support From TLC After Derick Dillard’s Transgender Attack

Derick Dillard is not getting any support from TLC in his tirade against the transgender community, especially when it comes to trans teen, Jazz Jennings. See what the network had to say about Derick’s transphobic tweets.

Jazz Jennings, 16, has a lot of support behind her after her fellow network star, Derick Dillard, 28, spewed hate towards her on social media. TLC, which is the network they both share, tweeted a powerful statement regarding the controversy that took place on Thursday, August 3, on Twitter. “It is important for us to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC,” the network tweeted on Thursday evening after Derick’s tweets went viral. It’s unclear whether or not the network plans to take action against Derick, who is one of the stars of Jill & Jessa Counting On, the spin-off of the previously canceled 19 Kids & Counting.

Derick originally posted two tweets that were not only an attack on Jazz who is 12 years his junior, but the transgender community as a whole. In one tweet, he called Jazz’s reality show an “oxymoron” because, according to Derick, transgender is a “non-reality” and “a myth”. Unfortunately his attack didn’t end there, because when one fan tweeted Derick asking why he felt the need to launch an attack on a teenage girl, the Counting On star responded by saying he doesn’t have a problem with “him”. Since Jazz is a transgender female, she identifies as a woman and uses “she” and “her”, which Derick completely ignored to further push his anti-transgender opinion.

