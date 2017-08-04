In case you didn’t know, JAY-Z is a genius and the latest proof is his new video for the ‘4:44’ track ‘Moonlight.’ WATCH JAY and a star-studded cast remake an iconic episode of ‘Friends!’

JAY-Z, 47, has remade the Friends episode “The One Where No One’s Ready,” and it’s everything. Watch the visual for “Moonlight,” which stars Lil Rel Howery as Joey, Lakeith Stanfield as Chandler, Jerrod Carmichael as Ross, Issa Rae as Rachel, Tiffany Haddish as Phoebe and Tessa Howard as Monica, above. Hannibal Buress also appears as himself, after the fourth wall breaks.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Moonlight:”

We stuck in La La Land

Even when we win, we gon’ lose

Y’all got the same f*ckin’ flows

I don’t know who is who

We got the same f*ckin’ watch

She don’t got time to choose

We stuck in La La Land

We got the same f*ckin’ moves

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Moonlight?” Tell us if you love it!