Did Iggy Azalea Get More Plastic Surgery? — See Startling New Pics

Rapper and singer Iggy Azalea looked….different…as she stepped out in Los Angeles on August 3, appearing a little puffy and red. Do you think she got more work done?

After admitting to a boob job and a nose job in 2015, Iggy Azalea told Seventeen, “It’s important to remember you can’t change everything. You can never be perfect.” But it kind of does look like she’s changing more things about herself. She’s been out of the spotlight for a while, but she did look unrecognizable while in Los Angeles, Calf. on August 3. She showed off her body wearing a pink bra top and black pants, showcasing her tiny waist and curvy butt, which she insists is real.

When Seventeen asked her about getting a nose job in 2015, Iggy admitted, “I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame.” She continued, “I don’t think you should be ashamed if you made a change to yourself, which is why I’ve spoken about the changes I’ve made, like with my breasts.” She admitted her boob job to Vogue in 2015, saying, “Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life. I decided I wasn’t into secret-keeping.”

“I read a lot about nose jobs online,” she told Seventeen. “Some women are really happy they got them, and some women changed their noses when they were younger, and when they got older they wished they didn’t…Plastic surgery is an emotional journey. It’s no easy feat to live with your flaws and accept yourself — and it’s no easy feat to change yourself. Either way you look at it, it’s a tough journey. There are things that I didn’t like about myself that I changed through surgery. There are other things I dislike but I’ve learned to accept.”

HollywoodLifers, do you guys think Iggy Azalea got plastic surgery?