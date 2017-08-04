Hilary Duff Tells Body Shamers To ‘#KissMyAss’ After Sharing Bathing Suit Pic With

Yo go girl! Hilary Duff has told body shamers to kiss her ass after they cruelly called her beach body out for not being one hundred percent flawless. We’ve got her amazing message, right here.

Way to tell ’em! Hilary Duff, 29, looks sensational yet cruel body shamers came after her when paparazzi pics showing her beach body in Hawaii were published on Aug. 3. The Younger star is showing off one of the pics where she has just a teeny amount of cellulite on the back of her toned thighs and is telling haters that she’s proud of her “flaws.” In a totally inspirational Instagram message she took that photo and turned it into a powerful example of how we should embrace ourselves just the way we are. “I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them!” she wrote.

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, let’s be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well,” she added, before saying “#kissmyass 😛✌🏻.” LOVE HER!!! Click here for more pics of Hilary.

The photos were taken by paparazzo while Hil was simply enjoying quality time with her son on a Hawaiian beach. She was rocking the hell out of a black and white checkered one piece and looked great, so it’s completely insane that anyone would criticize her. Her uplifting post was universally praised, getting over 555,000 likes just four hours after she posted it and everyone in the comments was saying amen to her message.

HollywoodLifers, do you love it when celebrities hit back at body shamers?