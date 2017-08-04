Halle Berry Explains That Unfortunate ‘Pregnancy Pose’ On The Red Carpet

A picture is worth a thousand words! Halle Berry set the record straight about those ‘baby bump’ rumors, while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Aug. 3. She cracked up while explaining how that ‘pregnancy pose’ happened on the red carpet!

As if we needed another reason to love Halle Berry! The Academy-award winning actress, 50, made her highly anticipated appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Aug. 3, candidly opening up about those bombshell pregnancy rumors and more. Andy boldly asked why she cradled what appeared to be a baby bump at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball and her response was priceless! “I was on the red carpet, doing my thing like boom, boom boom [strikes a few poses] and I was like this,” she revealed. “All the sudden, my arms are down, I thought ‘I’m going to put my hands back on my hips.’ So I go like this,” she said, as she did the motions!

“And when I went like that,’ Halle explained, while making the camera flashing sounds, “and so they got pictures of me going like this. And so then, all these rumors started.” She continued, “I had a pretty big lunch. I had a burger and fries and I was a little poofed out. I was just going… but this is what these tricky MF’s do. That was not a moment. That was just a transition.” In case you didn’t hear, the rumor mill went into overdrive after she showed up to the star-studded event in Los Angeles on June 3. Many began speculating that she may be expecting her third child when she was photographed “cradling” her stomach. She finally cleared the air!

Halle wasn’t afraid to spill most of the piping tea while chatting with Andy in the hot seat! She proudly rated Catwoman a 100 out of 10 and admitted that she was proud to have been featured in the flick, even after accepting a Razzie Award for it. Halle also played a round of Shag, Marry, Kill — having to choose between her former X-Men castmates. After taking a sip of champagne, she admitted that she would “shag” Hugh Jackman, 48, before pleading the fifth on Ian McKellen, 78, and Patrick Stewart, 77. LOL!

