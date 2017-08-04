‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recast Shocker: Abigail Spencer Will Be The New [SPOILER]

We did not see this coming! Despite this character already appearing on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the past, the show just recast the role. Find out who ‘Timeless’ star Abigail Spencer will be playing, here!

Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer has reportedly landed a multi-episode arc on Grey’s Anatomy as Owen’s sister, Megan Hunt, our sister site, TVLine claims. So this means, Bridget Regan, who previously portrayed Owen’s presumed-to-be-dead sister, is out. However, sources tell the site that it’s nothing personal — “Bridget’s full-time duties on TNT’s Last Ship prevented her from reclaiming the gig.” As shocking as it may be, this actually isn’t the first time a TV show has been forced to re-cast a role. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which is going into its 14th season this fall, has done it before when recasting the role of a younger Ellis Grey! Click here to see episodic pics from Season 13!

As we previously told you, Owen (Kevin McKidd) learned his sister was alive at the close of Season 13. Nathan (Martin Henderson), who was in a romantic relationship with Megan before her supposed death, also learned she was alive, so he raced off to be with her as soon as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) told him the good news. In one of the very final scenes, which included some pretty bad CGI, Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) saw Megan being rolled towards them on a stretcher (watch below). But it wasn’t Bridget who portrayed Megan in that episode — it was actually a body double. Bridget did, however, appear as Megan earlier in the season.

Grey’s Anatomy will return with a two-hour season premiere episode on Thursday, Sept. 28. Are you as excited as we are?

