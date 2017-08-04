‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Episode 4 Leaks Online Just Days After Major Hack

And the ‘Game of Thrones’ drama continues. Episode 4 of season 7, which airs Aug. 6, has been leaked online. Is this a part of the massive HBO hack? Get the details!

An upcoming episode of Game of Thrones, episode 4 of season 7, has been leaked online. The unaired episode — titled “The Spoils of War” — leaked in a low-quality format on Google Drive postings in a Reddit thread, according to The Verge. The outlet alleges the episode is legitimate and leaked from an HBO distribution partner called Star India. The leaked video also included a “for internal viewing only” watermark.

However, an HBO insider confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the episode leak is not connect to the hack HBO experienced on July 31. Clearly, this hasn’t been the easiest week for HBO. Hackers reportedly stole 1.5 terabytes of data from the network. The script for the Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones and upcoming episodes of HBO shows like Ballers and Room 104 were leaked. Geez, can the world cut HBO some slack?

Game of Thrones season 7 is the most highly-anticipated season yet, and the premiere was watched by over 16 million people, HBO’s biggest opening night ever for a series. The showrunners have gone to great lengths to prevent spoilers being released about the show. After the first 4 episodes of season 5 were leaked, HBO stopped sending out press screeners. The network also decided not to release any season 7 episodes ahead of time to critics to prevent leaks just like this. Unfortunately, the internet is dark and full of hackers. Let’s hope this is last of the leaks and hacks!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for further comment. The Aug. 6 episode is set to be the shortest GoT episode yet at only 50 minutes. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

